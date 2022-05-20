Mets vs. Rockies postponed due to snowy weather

Friday’s scheduled matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field has been postponed due to snowy weather in the Denver area. The Rockies announced that the game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader, with the first game taking place at 3:10 p.m. ET and the second game beginning afterwards at 8:40 p.m. ET.

New York is beginning a quick six-game road trip out west where they’ll face the Rockies before heading to San Francisco for a three-game set at the Giants. The team currently sits atop the NL East with a commanding seven-game lead over the Phillies and would like to continue building upon it on this road trip.

Colorado is entering the final series of a nine-game home stand before heading east for a seven-game road trip against the Pirates and Nationals. The Rockies are currently fourth in a highly competitive NL West and would love to move their way up the standings.