White Sox vs. Yankees postponed due to inclement weather

Friday’s scheduled matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to sustained inclement weather in New York City. The Yankees announced that the game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET.

New York was set to return home for the first time since last Thursday after an eight-game road trip that begin with a four-game set at Chicago. The Bronx Bombers currently sit atop the AL East standings with a five game lead on the Rays and will have back-to-back three game home sets against the White Sox and the Orioles over the next week.

Chicago enters this series on the final leg of an eight-game road trip and is sitting just three games behind the Twins for first place in the AL Central. The White Sox just wrapped up a rare five-game series at the Royals, taking three games in the process.