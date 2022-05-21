White Sox vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on MLB Network for out of network viewers and via live stream at ESPN+. Dallas Keuchel takes the mound for the White Sox, while Nestor Cortes gets the start for the Yankees.

The White Sox (19-19) hope to start out strong in their three-game series in The Big Apple, after a 7-4 win against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Keuchel went 5.0 full innings against the Yankees on May 14. He struck out three, walked three and allowed four hits for his second win of the year.

Perhaps no team in baseball is rolling with as much firepower as the Yankees (28-10) are at the moment. With Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge planted in the top-3 among home run leaders this year, there really isn’t much wiggle room for opposing pitchers. Not to mention, the Yankees lead the league with a .423 SLG.

White Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription, MLB.tv

Moneyline odds: TBD

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees (-200)

After failing to put away the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night and coming one win shy of a four-game series sweep, the Yankees have a chip on their shoulder heading back to their home in the Bronx. Though Keuchel recorded the win in his last meeting with New York a week ago, the Yankees were dialed in on his pitches that just didn’t end up going their way. Look for the opposite to occur on a beautiful East Coast Saturday.

Player prop pick: Josh Donaldson OVER 1.5 total bases

While you could probably feel safe picking any Yankee batter out of the hat to record a hit for this game, the odds don’t exactly give us as much thrill. Donaldson, who’s had two home runs against Keuchel in his career, feels like the most obvious choice.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.