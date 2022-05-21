Mariners vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mariners will start Chris Flexen, while Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox.

Following two consecutive losses, the Mariners (17-23) hope to avoid falling any further down in AL West race. They only hold a .5 game lead on the Oakland Athletics who sit in dead last, so getting swept cannot be an option in Boston. J.P. Crawford and Ty France are the best hitters for Seattle this season with a combined 10 runs, and they have to take their chances early for a struggling Mariners lineup.

The Red Sox (17-22) find themselves on a three-game winning streak and slowly climbing up in the AL East after a disappointing start to the year. Whitlock, on the other hand, has been one of the biggest surprises in the Red Sox bullpen as of late. He has a 31.5 percent strikeout rate in five starts.

Mariners vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Chris Flexen vs. Garrett Whitlock

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -160, Mariners +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -160

The BoSox have been rolling this week by winning three straight and four of their last five contests. Expect Whitlock to continue to mow down opposing batters as Boston squeaks out another home victory at Fenway Park here.

Player prop pick: Alex Verdugo over 1.5 hits (+190)

Verdugo was held hitless in yesterday’s 7-3 victory but went 3-5 with four runs the day prior. Expect him to get back on the saddle and produce another multi-hit day this afternoon.

