Dodgers vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch White (0-0, 4.82 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers, while Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.64 ERA) will be on the mound for the Phillies.

Los Angeles (26-12) is rolling and extended its winning streak to six with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies last night. Up 1-0 in the top of the second, Freddie Freeman knocked home two runs off a single to extend the lead. The Dodgers would tack on an extra insurance run later.

It was rough sledding for Philadelphia (18-21) as it didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double from J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies have dropped four of its last five games and have fallen a tie with the Braves for second in the NL East.

Dodgers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philly

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -125, Dodgers +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -125

This is a good spot for Philly to get off the snide and end L.A.’s winning streak tonight. With Nola dealing on the mound, expect them to pick up the win at home.

Player prop pick: Aaron Nola over 6.5 strikeouts (-105)

Nola punched out eight Dodgers batters in his previous start last Sunday. He’s gotten at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts and should put up similar numbers tonight. Take the over.

