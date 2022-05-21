Braves vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Marlins Park in Miami, FL, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79 ERA) will start for the Braves and goes head-to-head with Elieser Hernández (2-3, 6.15 ERA) for the Marlins.

Atlanta (18-21) successfully opened the series against their NL East rival to the south with a 5-3 victory last night. Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, and Travis d’Arnaud each launched home runs in the first three innings, providing the offense that sustained the reigning World Series champions for the rest of the evening. Their committee of relievers would do a good job at holding the line before Will Smith officially shut the door in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Miami (17-21) was certainly hoping for a better result as it now sits half a game back behind both the Braves and Phillies for second in the division. A two-run home run by Jorge Soler did make things interesting in the sixth inning, but that was all they would have to offer on the scoring front for the rest of the evening.

Braves vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Kyle Wright vs. Elieser Hernández

First pitch:

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -145, Marlins +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -145

Hernández had a rough outing in his last start against the Braves, giving up five earned runs in the loss. Ronald Acuña Jr. and company should be able to get to him early once again, so pick Atlanta to come away with the outright win here.

Player prop pick: Travis d’Arnaud over 1.5 total bases (+140)

d’Arnaud was able to grab two base hits in last night’s 5-3 win and we can expect him to do the same tonight, especially with Hernández on the mound. Take the over here.

