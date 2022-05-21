Rangers vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jon Gray (1-1, 5.73 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rangers and will go head-to-head with Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38 ERA).

After falling in the series opener on Thursday, Texas (18-20) blanked the Astros in a 3-0 shutout last night. Starting pitcher Martin Perez went the full nine innings to pull of the complete-game shutout. On the offensive end, the Rangers were clinging onto a slim 1-0 lead until tacking on two in the top of the eight to establish some cushion.

Houston (25-15) had some bad luck in the loss as they were unable to push across a single run off eight hits. Both Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker went 2-4 in the losing effort. The Astros are trying to maintain their grip on top of the AL West standings as they hold a 1.5 game lead on the Angels.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -235, Rangers +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Astros -235

You can almost guarantee an Astros victory when Verlander’s on the bump as he won’t allow too many mistakes. Houston had some bad luck at the plate on Friday and the odds of that happening for a second straight night are low.

Player prop pick: Michael Brantley over 0.5 home runs (+700)

Brantley last homered against the Red Sox this past Tuesday and we’ll predict that he’ll launch one against a vulnerable pitcher like Gray tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.