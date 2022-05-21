Mets vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s Game 1

The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Carrasco will start for the Mets, while German Marquez will be on the mound for the Rockies.

The Mets (26-14) are coming off a close 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, in a game that had 24 total base hits. One thing’s for sure, the Mets aren’t the team to get into a run battle with on most days. They currently lead the league in hits (337) and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .331 OBP. Pete Alonso has 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in his fourth season.

The Rockies (18-19) are hoping the home field will play to their advantage this weekend, after losing nine of their last 12 games. Marquez hasn’t gotten a start since May 14, where he fanned six Kansas City Royals hitters and went 6.0 full innings to secure a 10-4 win. It’s likely his momentum could continue, but he still has to face one of the best hitting lineups in baseball.

This is the first game of a day/night doubleheader after Friday’s game was snowed out.

Mets vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs German Marquez

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet - RM

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Rockies +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rockies (+110)

The Rockies go into this matchup well rested, after their original meeting set for Friday was postponed due to rain and possible snow storms in Denver, Colorado. As both teams brace for a double header on Saturday, it’s likely the Rockies are eager to get the bats going. And the Mets going from 80-90 degree weather on the East Coast to low 40s doesn’t sound too appealing. That’s not to say the Mets will just come out and lay an egg, but the Rockies should be able to steal at least one of these games.

Player prop pick: C.J. Cron OVER 0.5 hits (-290)

Clearly the odds could be more enticing, but C.J. Cron recording a base hit has been a sure thing for the last five games for the Rockies. So if you need one more leg to throw in a parlay, he should be able to keep his six-game streak going against New York.

