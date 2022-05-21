Nationals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Washington will send Patrick Corbin (0-6, 6.28 ERA) to the mound while Milwaukee counters with Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 5.35 ERA).

The Nationals (13-27) head into this game 1-4 in their last five games. They got shutout in the first game of this series and couldn’t muster up any offense against Eric Lauer. This has been a disappointing start to the season for the Nats, and Patrick Corbin embodies how their season is going. He is still looking for his first win of the 2022 season and is consistently getting shelled. In Corbin’s last start, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and five earned runs.

The Brewers (25-14) have won their last two series and four of their last five games. They’ve scored seven runs in each of their previous two games, and their lineup is supporting the strong start their starters turn in. Rowdy Tellez continued his strong month with a two-run shot in the sixth inning of Friday’s game. Woodruff’s last outing saw him pitch five innings, and he gave up five hits and three runs, with only one being earned.

Nationals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Brandon Woodruff

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Washington +190, Milwaukee -235

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Milwaukee -235

Milwaukee has the edge here because of how bad Corbin has been on the mound this year. The Brew Crew is on top of the NL Central, and their lineup has some serious power. Corbin will need to turn in his best performance of the season to keep Washington in the game, and I just don’t see that happening.

Player prop pick: Hunter Renfroe over 0.5 hits (-210)

Renfroe is riding a four-game hit streak and went 3-3 in the first game of this series. He is 5-16 against Corbin with a double and two home runs in his career. Corbin is a lefty which gives the right-handed Renfroe more upside to collect at least one hit in this game.

