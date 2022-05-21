Athletics vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or on FS1. Oakland sends Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.67 ERA) to the mound while Los Angeles will counter with Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA).

The Athletics (17-24) are in last place in the AL West but were able to snag the win in the first game of this three-game divisional series. The A’s haven’t had much pop in their bats this season, but two home runs secured the win for them on Friday. Montas is taking the mound for the ninth start of the year and his second against the Angels. He faced them a week ago, pitched six innings, and gave up five hits and two earned runs, taking the loss even though he struck out 12.

The Angels (24-17) are in second place in the AL West but are trying to blow their momentum. They head into Saturday’s game, coming off getting swept by the Texas Rangers and losing the first game of this series. They are scoring runs, but their pitching staff can’t keep their opponents from scoring. This will be the second time Lorenzen has faced the Athletics. In the first matchup, he pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and only one earned on his way to the win.

Athletics vs. Angels

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Oakland +120, Los Angeles -140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -140

Even though the Angels are sliding, I think they get off the slide here. Lorenzen has looked really good in the Los Angeles rotation and his last outing against Oakland looks promising for Saturday. If the Angels lineup can give Lorenzen some run support, they should take the win.

Player prop pick: Anthony Rendon over 0.5 hits (-195)

Rendon heads into this game on a three-game hit streak and has two hits in each of his last three games. For his career, he is 5-11 against Montas with two home runs and an RBI. Rendon will pick up at least one hit in Saturday’s game.

