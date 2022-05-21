Orioles call up top MLB prospect Adley Rutschman

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Saturday they have called up top prospect Adley Rutschman. The catching prospect, who is the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of baseball will be available to make his debut Saturday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team posted video of Rutschman getting the news he was heading to Camden Yards for his debut, and it’s as fun as you would expect.

The Orioles made Rutschman the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and signed the college junior with an $8.1 million signing bonus. In 68 at bats this season, he has a .309/.427/.515 triple-slash line with three homers and nine RBIs. In 650 career minor league at bats, he has a slash line of .282/.391/.488 with 30 home runs and 110 RBIs.

Baltimore’s current catcher depth chart consists of Robinson Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom. Chirinos is hitting .139 and Bemboom is hitting .115.