Rangers vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-1, 4.81) to the mound. The Rangers will counter with Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.46).

Texas (18-20) has lost two of the first three games of this four-game divisional series. They still sit in third place of the AL West. Once they wrap this series, the Rangers will have a much needed day off on Monday before heading to Los Angeles to take on the Angels in a short two-game series starting Tuesday. Hearn will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday. In his last start against the Astros, he pitched five innings and gave up five hits for four earned runs while striking out four and taking the loss.

Houston (25-15) sits alone atop the AL West heading into the last game of this series. They scored the winnings run in their 2-1 victory on Saturday off of a wild pitch. The cards are falling in the right place for the Astros as they look to extend their lead in the division. Once they wrap this series, they will welcome the Cleveland Guardians to town for a three-game series. On Sunday, Urquidy will take the mound for the eighth time of the season on Sunday. He pitched five innings while giving up 12 hits and four earned runs in his last start.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Taylor Hearn

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sports Southwest

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: HOU -190, TEX +160

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Houston -190

When the Astros are playing like they are, it is hard to bet against them. Even though Urquidy got knocked around in his last start, he still came away with the win because his lineup scored 13 runs. Look for Houston to win their third game of this series to gain momentum heading into next week.

Player prop pick: Marcus Semien over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Semien has a .385 career batting average against Urquidy and will be put in a position to put his team on the board this afternoon. Expect him to grab an RBI in this one.

