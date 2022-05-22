Athletics vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching pairing will feature a couple of southpaws: The A’s Cole Irvin (2-1, 2.93 ERA) and the Angels’ Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 1.91 ERA).

Oakland (17-25) took the first game of this series but dropped the second on Saturday night. They are 2-3 over their last five games and are doing their best to resemble a competitive franchise. The A’s tried mounting a comeback in the eighth inning, scoring three runs, but they came up just short. Once this series ends, the Athletics head north for a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles (25-17) finally got off their four-game skid with a win on Saturday. Michael Lorenzen turned in another great start, and the lineup woke up in the fifth inning. Luis Rengifo got it started with a 397-foot home run to left field, and then Andrew Velazquez followed up with a two-run home run in the seventh. Sandoval will be starting his second game against Oakland. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up only four hits for one earned run while striking out four on his way to a win.

Athletics vs. Angels

Pitchers: Cole Irvin vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Angels local broadcast: FOX Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Oakland +170, Los Angeles -200

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -200

Irvin is coming off the 15-day IL for this start and has a tough test in his first start back. On Saturday, the Angels won with no offensive help from Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani or Anthony Rendon. If that trio contributes to this game and Los Angeles still gets help from the bottom of the order, they will win the series finale.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 hits (-240)

Trout went hitless on Saturday and ended his six-game hit streak. He has the handed-ness matchup against Irvin and is hitting .310 at this point in the season. Trout will pick up at least one hit in Sunday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.