Mets vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52 ERA) will get the start for the Mets and be opposed by Rockies lefty Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.38 ERA).

New York (27-14) won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 5-1. Starling Marte got the action started with a two-run home run in the first inning. Carlos Carrasco turned in a great start and the Mets’ bullpen was able to secure the victory. After this series wraps, New York stays on the road and heads to San Francisco for a three-game series. Walker is going to make his sixth start of the season. In his last, he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out four.

Colorado (19-20) was able to light up the Mets and scored 11 runs in a win in the second game of the doubleheader. Home runs by CJ Cron, and two by catcher Brian Serven propelled the Rockies to a win. They are now 3-7 over their last 10 games. Colorado will head to Pittsburgh for a three-game series starting on Monday. Gomber is making his eighth start of the year and pitched six innings giving up four hits and three earned runs in his last outing.

Mets vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Austin Gomber

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: New York -120, Colorado +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -120

The pitching matchup favors Walker, but it is basically a wash because nobody pitches that well at Coors Field. The Mets lineup showed up in the first game and didn’t in the second. I think they have a better chance of re-appearing in the series finale than the Rockies’ lineup continuing the momentum from Saturday’s second game.

Player prop pick: Taijuan Walker over 3.5 strikeouts (+100)

Walker has recorded just 12 strikeouts in five appearances this season and hasn’t had a penchant for punching batters out. We predict that he stays in the game long enough to get four at Coors Field today.

