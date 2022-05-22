Nationals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Veteran right-hander Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 7.94 ERA) will get the start for the Nats, while the Brewers will go with overpowering righty Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.53 ERA).

Washington (13-28) has dropped the first two games of this series and are 3-7 over their last 10 games. It has been a rough season for them, and we have seen that Juan Soto can’t do everything for this team. On Saturday, Patrick Corbin moved to 0-7 on the year, which still encapsulates how bad 2022 is going for them. Sanchez is making his sixth start of the season. He got shelled in his last outing only lasting 3.2 innings and giving up eight hits and four earned runs.

Milwaukee (26-14) is still securely atop the NL Central and is taking advantage of a poor Nats team in this series. They enter on a three-game win streak and are 4-1 over their last five games. The Brew Crew’s lineup continued to show off its power with two more home runs on Saturday. Once they wrap this series, they head out on an eight-game divisional road trip. Ahead of that, Peralta will take the mound for the eighth time this season. In his last start, he pitched seven innings and only gave up two hits while striking out 10.

Nationals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Aaron Sanchez vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: MIL -250, WSH +200

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Milwaukee -250

This is less about how good Milwaukee is (they are), but it is more about how bad Washington is. Aaron Sanchez likely shouldn’t still be pitching in the majors this year, and he is slotted into their rotation. Their lineup continues to come up short and it is hard to have any sort of confidence for the Nats in this one.

