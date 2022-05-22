Dodgers vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin will take his 4-0 record and 1.64 ERA to the mound. He will go up against the Phillies’ Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.90 ERA).

Los Angeles (27-12) has won seven games in a row, including the first two of this series. On Saturday, the Dodgers were led by Mookie Betts, who fell a triple shy of the cycle. Philly had a 4-1 lead heading into the fifth inning, but the Dodgers lineup woke up and scored six unanswered. Los Angeles sends Gonsolin to the mound, who has been efficient to start the year. In his last start, he went six innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.

Philadelphia (18-22) had Bryce Harper back in their lineup, but it wasn’t enough to get the Phillies the win. They’ve now lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Once this series wraps, they have a seven-game road trip starting with four games against the Atlanta Braves. Eflin will start his seventh game of the year and is coming off a loss where he only gave up one run. He pitched six innings and gave up five hits, and only one earned, but Philadelphia lost 3-0.

Dodgers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Zach Eflin

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: LAD -135, PHI +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -135

Harper being back should see a much-needed spark come to the Philly lineup, but their pitching is now a concern. Eflin has been solid this year, but Gonsolin has been unreal for the Dodgers. He looks methodical on the mound and is picking apart opposing lineups. Throw in the momentum Los Angeles has, and the Dodgers should take the series finale.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 hits (+150)

Freeman wore the collar by going 0-5 in last night’s victory for the Dodgers. Expect him to bounce back with a multi-hit day as L.A. closes this one out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.