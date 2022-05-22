Cardinals vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA and will be available to watch on Peacock. St. Louis will turn to Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA), while Pittsburgh will send Bryce Wilson (0-2, 5.67 ERA) to the mound.

The Cardinals (22-18) needed to build some momentum in this divisional series, and they are doing just that. They have pulled out close wins in each of the two games of this series. The St. Louis bullpen held on for the win, and that’s a good sign for the Cards. They send Matz to the mound for his ninth start of the year. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up three hits for two earned runs while striking out seven.

The Pirates (16-23) have lost two in a row and are 1-4 in their last five games. They’ve started scoring runs, but their pitchers aren’t able to keep opponents off the scoreboard. They’ve given up five runs in each of the first two games of this series. Wilson is making his eighth start of the season. In his last start, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up eight hits for three earned runs while only striking out two.

Cardinals vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Bryce Wilson

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: STL -165, PIT +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: STL -165

This a battle between two vulnerable starting pitchers but we have to lean with Matz and the Cardinals here. Their bats should get the jump on the Pirates and early and carry them to a sweep today.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 RBI (+125)

Arenado has mostly been held in check this series, going 1-9 with a walk at the plate. We’ll predict that he bounce back with a solid afternoon at PNC Park and get at least one RBI.

