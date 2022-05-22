White Sox vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will be available to watch on ESPN. This is the second game of a scheduled doubleheader. Michael Kopech and Luis Severino are listed as the starting pitchers for the White Sox and Yankees, respectively.

The White Sox entered Sunday at 19-20 overall, 7-7 in their past 14 games. Although they headed into the season with one of the best lineups on paper, injuries and inconsistency has put the White Sox’s offense near the bottom of the AL in many categories, including runs and OPS. Two South Siders who are hitting are Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. Anderson is batting .390 with 13 runs scored in his past 20 games while Robert has four homers and 14 RBIs in his previous 19 games. Kopech has been fantastic through seven starts this season, posting a 1.54 ERA across 35 innings with a .137 opponents’ batting average.

With a win Saturday, the Yankees avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since April 10-11. They came into Sunday with a 29-10 overall record — 22-5 since April 21. Upon their 7-5 triumph Saturday, the Yanks led all of baseball in runs scored, home runs and OPS. Of course, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have played big roles in the offense’s success. The former has nine homers in his previous 21 games, and the latter has 13 HRs in his previous 24. Severino, back as a full-time starting pitcher for the first season since 2019, has been effective through seven starts, with a 3.63 ERA. In his most recent start, he allowed one run on one hit over six innings against the Orioles.

White Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: none

Yankees local broadcast: none

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: NYY -170, CWS +150

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: NYY -170

It’s tempting to go with the White Sox here for the value and because of how good Kopech has been, but this looks like a pretty bad matchup for the young righty. He leans heavily on his four-seam fastball, and the Yankees had the best slugging percentage (.525) and weighted on-base average (.390) against that pitch as of Saturday night.

Player prop pick: TBD

Analysis

