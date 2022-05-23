Orioles vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Lyles will throw for the Orioles with Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees.

Baltimore (17-25) took two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and won three of their last four overall heading into Monday night. Lyles will enter with a 4.11 ERA over eight starts in his first year with the Orioles. Baltimore averages the fourth-fewest runs per game, and Trey Mancini is seeing the ball well right now. He had multiple hits in three games in a row and walked 3 times on Sunday.

New York (29-12) has the best record in baseball as they look to avoid a three-game losing streak in this matchup. Cole has a 2.89 ERA over eight starts this season and in his last outing, he allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and 0 walks with 5 strikeouts over 7 innings in a victory over the Orioles. The Yankees average the most home runs per game this season with three players hitting double-digit homers, led by Aaron Judge, who leads the league with 15.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jordan Lyles vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -320, Orioles +250

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Orioles +250

There is not a ton to point in predicting Baltimore to win this game, but I couldn’t recommend a -320 favorite in an MLB game with how little of a payout you’d get. Lyles threw the ball well against the Yankees last week, giving up 2 earned runs on 7 innings with 8 strikeouts. If he can come close to that production, you’re getting a ton of value with Baltimore with these odds.

Player prop pick: Anthony Santander Under 0.5 hits (-105)

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Cole last week and struck out four times yesterday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Look for him to end a four-game hitting streak in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.