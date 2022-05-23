Dodgers vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Dodgers’ scheduled starting pitcher is LHP Tyler Anderson, and the Nats will give the ball to rookie Joan Adon.

The Dodgers (27-13) are coming off of a rare loss, but they still have the best record in the National League and second-best in the Majors. Shortstop Trea Turner had three hits Sunday and has 20 hits in his past 52 at-bats during his 14-game hitting streak. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts looks like he has regained his MVP form. He came a triple shy of the cycle Saturday, homered on Sunday and has racked up 24 runs, eight homers and 15 extra-base hits over his past 22 games.

One the opposite end of the spectrum, the Nationals (14-28) have the second-worst record in the NL. However, they did ambush the Brewers on Sunday with a six-run fourth inning en route to an 8-2 triumph. It was a rare outburst for Washington, which has scored one run or fewer 12 times in 2022. Five Nats finished Sunday with multiple hits, including outfielder Lane Thomas, who recorded two doubles and two RBIs. Adon has pitched to a 6.38 ERA through eight starts this season, but he did allow only one run in 4.2 innings against Miami last time out.

Dodgers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Joan Adon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Nationals local broadcast: MASN 2

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: LAD -220, WSH +180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: LAD -220

This doesn’t take much analysis. With even Juan Soto slumping (3-for-25 over his past seven games), there isn’t one bat in the Nats’ lineup that really scares an opposing pitcher right now. Meanwhile, navigating the Dodgers’ batting order is like tiptoeing through a minefield. The rookie Adon probably isn’t up to that challenge.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 total bases (+110)

Trea Turner is at -110 on this prop, and Freddie Freeman is at +100. Considering how Betts has racked up extra-base hits recently, this looks like a mispriced line. Good value here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.