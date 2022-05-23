Phillies vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will be on the bump and will match up against Braves rookie left-hander Tucker Davidson.

The Phillies (19-22) got a much-needed victory Sunday but are still not living up to their potential offensively; they have plated 16 runs over their past six games. The good news is that Bryce Harper returned over the weekend after missing nearly a week to rest his injured right elbow. Wheeler had a couple of forgettable outings at the outset of the season, but over his past four starts (26 innings), he has allowed a total of three earned runs. He was fantastic in his previous start, shutting out the Padres through seven innings with four hits allowed, no walks and nine strikeouts.

Like the Phillies, the Braves (19-22) are falling short of preseason expectations. They also fell one run shy of a win against the Marlins on Sunday. That loss kept the Braves from notching a three-game winning streak; the Nationals and Pirates are the only other teams in MLB without a three-game win streak. On the bright side, Ronald Acuna Jr. looks fully healthy after last year’s ACL tear, and he has a .429 on-base percentage with an OPS north of .900 through 15 games this year. Davidson is coming off of throwing five scoreless frames in a victory over the Brewers on May 17.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Tucker Davidson

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: PHI -135, ATL +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: ATL +115

It might be worth noting Wheeler’s best work this season has come in home starts while he has been more hittable on the road. Davidson is no slouch in his own right, and with the Phillies’ offensive struggles, it’s worth taking a shot on the home team at plus money.

Player prop pick: Ronald Acuna Jr. OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+295)

Here’s another sign that Acuna is 100 percent: He is not hesitant to run once he reaches base. He is 8-for-8 in steals this season and will probably be taking off once he gets a chance tonight as the Braves might have to manufacture runs against one of the better starters in the senior circuit.

