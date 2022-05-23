Blue Jays vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Berrios is the Blue Jays’ probable starter. Miles Mikolas is slated to be on the bump for the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays (22-19) have won four of their past six games without really much offense to speak of, surprisingly. Toronto scored a total of seven runs during its three-game series versus the lowly Reds over the weekend, and they have a 12-14 record over the past month. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just .212 and doesn’t have an extra-base hit over his past 14 games. Berrios started this month with a couple of rocky outings, but he put up seven scoreless innings against the Mariners last week.

The Cardinals (23-18) swept the Pirates over the weekend, ending the three-game set with an 18-4 laugher. Albert Pujols homered twice after entering as a pinch-hitter, and rookies Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan each tallied three hits. And the Cards did that damage without Paul Goldschmidt, who got a rest day. He is slashing .406/.460/.713 over the past month. Mikolas has been a stable force this year, posting a 1.68 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP through 48.1 innings. He has lasted at least six innings in three of his past four starts.

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: STL -120, TOR +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: STL -120

With a lineup headed by Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — two veterans who seem to be getting better with age in 2022 — and with the Blue Jays’ top stars not hitting on all cylinders, the safer bet is on the Cards in what should be a low-scoring game.

Player prop pick: Miles Mikolas UNDER 2.5 earned runs (-115)

Mikolas hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his eight starts this year. He’s facing some pretty good lineups during that stretch, including the Mets twice. The Blue Jays look like a bad matchup on paper, but they have registered just a .643 OPS over the past month, so don’t have too much fear with Mikolas tonight.

