Guardians vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Plesac will throw for the Guardians with Luis Garcia on the mound for the Astros.

Cleveland (17-20) lost four of their last five games coming into Monday night’s matchup. Plesac has a 4.42 ERA through seven starts this season and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts over 6 innings. The Guardians have a top-10 offense in runs per game, led by Jose Ramirez, who is tied for the league lead with 37 RBIs.

Houston (27-15) will look for their third consecutive victory on Monday night with the second-best record in the American League. Garcia has a 3.35 ERA over seven starts and gave up 5 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts over 4 innings against the Boston Red Sox in his last start. The Astros rank in the middle of the pack offensively, led by Yordan Alvarez, who has 12 home runs this season.

Guardians vs. Astros

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Luis Garcia

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -200, Guardians +170

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Astros -200

Houston has a significant advantage on the mound in this matchup even though Cleveland has been a slightly better hitting team this season. Garcia put up impressive numbers in his first year as a starter in 2021 and is off to a great start in Year 2. Look for that to continue Monday night.

Player prop pick: Luis Garcia Over 5.5 strikeouts (+125)

The Guardians do not strike out all that much, averaging the third fewest K’s per game this season, but there is enough value in the over with plus odds. Prior to his last start, Garcia went consecutive games throwing 9 strikeouts, and he’s been a high-strikeout thrower early in his career.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.