Mets vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will begin with David Peterson on the mound, and the Giants will start Alex Cobb.

New York (28-15) took two of three games against the Colorado Rockies this weekend and won four of their last five games going into Monday night’s game. Peterson has a 1.89 ERA in four appearances and three starts over 19 innings of work. The Mets have the second-best on-base percentage in baseball, led by Pete Alonso, who is tied for the league lead with 37 RBIs.

San Francisco (22-18) was swept by the San Diego Padres over the weekend and will look to avoid a five-game losing streak. Cobb has gotten off to a poor start in his first year with the Giants as he enters with a 5.61 ERA over six outings, though a lot of that is based on his last outing when he gave up 7 runs over 5.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco averages the second most runs per game led by Mike Yastrzemski, who has a six-game hitting streak with a .300 batting average and .390 on-base percentage.

Mets vs. Giants

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Giants -150, Mets +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -150

Look for San Francisco to put an end to their losing streak and for Cobb to rebound well after a poor performance on the mound. The Giants scored just 1 run in each of their last two games, but those performances are outliers to this offense that has been one of the strongest in baseball.

Player prop pick: Alex Cobb Over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

Cobb put up high strikeout numbers last season with the Los Angeles Angels, and he’s doing the same in Year 1 with the Giants. The Mets do not strike out a ton as a team but if he can get through 5 innings, Cobb has a great chance at getting to 5 K’s in this matchup.

