Brewers vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will be available to watch on TBS. Corbin Burnes will throw for the Brewers with Blake Snell on the hill for the Padres.

Milwaukee (26-16) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss on Tuesday night with their ace on the mound. Burnes has just a 1-2 record but will enter with a 2.26 ERA over eight starts this season. The Brewers have been without one of their top hitters Willy Adames on the injured list, and Hunter Renfroe left last night’s game with an injury to his hamstring.

San Diego (28-14) will take a five-game winning streak into this matchup, coming off a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of this series in 10 innings last night with a walk-off single from rookie Jose Azocar. Snell made his season debut on the mound last week and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks with 5 strikeouts over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres have an average offense compared to the rest of the league with Manny Machado leading the way with a .365 batting average and .440 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Padres +110

Moneyline pick: Brewers -130

Despite the injuries in the Milwaukee lineup, the Brewers will have the pitching advantage whenever Burnes is on the mound as one of the top throwers in baseball. Take the Brewers to put an end to this Padres winning streak.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado OVER 1.5 total bases (+135)

Burnes’ presence makes the odds here a little longer, but that may not matter for Machado, who is the NL MVP right now. He’s hitting everyone and leads all of MLB in average, on-base percentage and FanGraphs WAR. Over his previous six games, Machado had racked up 12 hits, half of which have gone for extra bases.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.