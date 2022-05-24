Cubs vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marcus Stroman will throw for the Cubs, while Tyler Mahle will be on the mound for the Reds.

Chicago (17-24) followed a four-game losing streak with consecutive victories over his previous two matchups heading into Tuesday night. Stroman has a 4.88 ERA heading into his seventh start of the season but allowed just 4 earned runs over his last three games, spanning 18 innings of work. The Cubs rank in the middle of the pack offensively, led by Ian Happ with a .399 on-base percentage and .286 batting average. He had multiple hits in the last two games and crushed a 3-run homer last night.

Cincinnati (12-29) will enter with the worst record in baseball and lost three of their last four games going into this contest. Mahle has a 5.23 ERA going into his 10th start of 2022 but did not allow more than 2 runs in his previous three starts. The Reds average the fifth fewest runs per game this season, and Tyler Stephenson has done well at the plate, hitting .293 with a .353 on-base percentage.

Cubs vs. Reds

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs -110, Reds -110

Moneyline pick: Reds -110

There is not a significant pitching advantage either way heading into Tuesday night’s game as both starters have poor numbers early on mostly based on one bad start. The Reds are playing significantly better as a team than they had been early in the season, and let’s side with them at home.

Player prop pick: Tyler Mahle Over 5.5 strikeouts (-165)

You will need to pay a significant price on this prop, but there is a great shot Mahle reaches 6 strikeouts in this matchup. He has always been a high-strikeout pitcher in his career, and he’s going up against a Cubs lineup that averages the fifth-most strikeouts per game in 2022.

