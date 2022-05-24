Orioles vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Bruce Zimmerman will throw for the Orioles with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees.

Baltimore (18-25) will go for their third consecutive victory and won four of their last five games heading into Tuesday night. Zimmerman will enter with a 3.48 ERA over eight starts, coming off an outing where he allowed 5 runs on 7 hits and a walk with 2 strikeouts over 5 innings of work against the Yankees last week. The Orioles average the fourth fewest runs per game, and Trey Mancini is the top hitter with a .303 batting average, reaching base multiple times in five straight games.

New York (29-13) lost three games in a row including a 6-4 defeat against the Orioles last night. Montgomery has a 3.35 ERA heading into start No. 9 and gave up 3 runs on 7 hits with 3 strikeouts over 5 innings of work last week against Baltimore. The Yankees average the highest number of home runs per game, and Aaron Judge crushed 2 more homers last night and leads the league with 17 long balls in 2022.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Bruce Zimmerman vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -240, Orioles +195

Moneyline pick: Orioles +195

There is enough value on Baltimore in this number when taking a look at this pitching matchup. Zimmerman allowed less than 3 earned runs per game in six of eight starts this season, so he should do enough to keep the Orioles in it. If he can do that, you’re getting great value with a significant return coming with a victory.

Player prop pick: Bruce Zimmerman Over 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

Zimmerman is not an elite strikeout thrower, but he has done well in striking out Yankees batters in three opportunities this season compared to this total, striking out 4.3 hitters per game. New York does not strike out a ton, but 3.5 is too low in this spot with plenty of value toward the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.