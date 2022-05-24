Dodgers vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Washington Nationals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Walker Buehler will throw for the Dodgers with Josiah Gray starting for the Nationals.

Los Angeles (28-13) won eight of their last nine games heading into Tuesday night with the best record in the National League. Buehler has a 2.89 ERA over eight starts in 2022 and is coming off a start in which he allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts over 5 innings in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have the best offense in baseball with Freddie Freeman leading the way with a .310 batting average, and he had 3 hits last night.

Washington (14-29) lost three of their last four games and will enter in last place in the N.L. East. Gray has a 4.36 ERA going into start No. 9 of 2022 and gave up 3 runs on 6 hits with 7 K’s over 6 innings in his last time out with a victory over the Miami Marlins. The Nationals have the fourth-best batting average as a team, but that hasn’t translated into runs where they rank 22nd in runs per game. Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez will enter with a .319 batting average.

Dodgers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-130)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -210, Nationals +175

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -210

You will not get much of a return out of this matchup taking Los Angeles to win it, but it’s tough to find a reason to think the Nationals will come away with a victory considering the Dodgers have a significant advantage on the mound and at the plate.

Player prop pick: Walker Buehler Under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Buehler’s strikeout numbers are down so far this season and when you combine that with the Nationals averaging the third-fewest strikeouts per game, there is a lot to like about the under strikeout total in this matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.