Red Sox vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Pivetta will throw for the Red Sox with Dylan Cease on the mound for the White Sox.

Boston (19-22) will go for their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night in Game 1 of this series. Pivetta has a 4.22 ERA over eight starts in 2022 and is coming off a complete-game performance, allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 8 strikeouts. The Red Sox have an average offense this season, and they’re getting a big year from Rafael Devers, who has a .335 batting average and a team-leading 9 homers.

Chicago (21-20) took two of three games against the New York Yankees over the weekend. Cease has a 3.09 ERA over eight starts this season, and he threw 5.2 scoreless innings on 7 hits and 2 walks with 9 strikeouts. The White Sox average the sixth-fewest runs per game this season with Tim Anderson leading the way with a .359 batting average and .400 on-base percentage.

Red Sox vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: White Sox -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -160, Red Sox +140

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +140

Boston is worth the risk as underdogs in this spot because they’re hot right now, and Pivetta is coming off a fantastic performance. The Red Sox also have the better offense in this matchup, so there’s a lot to like about them coming away with a victory with a solid payout with a winner.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease Under 8.5 strikeouts (-170)

The White Sox starter was a fantastic strikeout thrower last season, leading the league with a 12.3 K/9, and that number has gotten even better early on in 2022. However, Cease is going up against a Red Sox lineup that does not strike out a ton. They average the ninth fewest K’s per game, so expect Boston to get enough contact for this under to hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.