Athletics vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup features a couple of right-handers with the A’s James Kaprielian facing Mariners rookie George Kirby.

The Athletics (17-27) dropped their third straight game Monday and sit in the basement of the AL West. They are averaging just 3.3 runs per game and have a .591 team OPS this season, the lowest in MLB. Kaprielian got a late start on this season due to an injury, but he’s looked pretty decent in his past three turns; he gave up two or fewer earned runs and went at least five innings in each of those starts.

The Mariners (18-25) are not living up to preseason expectations. But Julio Rodriguez gives everyone a reason to watch the M’s every night. The star rookie outfielder has really found his groove after some early scuffles at the plate. He is hitting .327/.372/.496 over his past 30 games. He bashed his third homer in his past nine games as part of Monday’s 7-6 victory. Kirby, another piece of the next great Mariners team, opened his MLB career by throwing six shutout innings against Tampa Bay on May 8. His past two starts haven’t been as successful, but he has walked only two batters through his first 15 innings.

A’s vs. Mariners

Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: OAK +1.5 (-160), SEA -1.5 (+140)

Run total: Over 7.5 (+100), Under 7.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: SEA -160, OAK +140

Moneyline pick: SEA -160

It’s not just Julio Rodriguez; Ty France and Eugenio Suarez have been swinging it well over the past couple of weeks, too. The M’s have much more offense than the A’s, who are basically sporting a Triple-A lineup. Seattle also gets the edge in starting pitching as Kirby can definitely be more dominant than Kaprielian.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodriguez OVER 0.5 RBIs (+195)

Julio has now been inserted as Seattle’s cleanup hitter, batting behind France and J.P. Crawford, who each have an on-base percentage better than .370. Besides the youngster’s burgeoning HR power, Rodriguez’s teammates will give him RBI opportunities in what looks like a plus matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.