Mets vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Bassitt, who has become the de facto ace of the Mets, will be on the mound and be countered by Giants front-line starter Logan Webb.

The Mets (29-15) have opened up an eight-game lead in the NL East and obliterated the Giants on Monday, 13-3. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the victory and is slashing .346/.356/.667 with seven homers and 22 RBI in his past 20 games. With Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill all injured, Bassitt will have to lead this rotation for the time being. He has a solid 2.77 ERA, but his worst start of this season came against the Giants on April 20: five earned runs and eight hits in six innings during a 5-2 loss.

The defending NL West champion Giants (22-19) have dropped five consecutive games and seven of their past nine to fall six games off the pace in the division. They have been besieged by injuries to their lineup, which has contributed to San Francisco being outscored 38-15 during their current five-game skid. Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA) hasn’t been as good as he was in 2021, but he has given the Giants a chance to win in every start he’s made; the team is 6-2 in his eight starts so far. Webb gave up three runs and six hits in just 3.2 innings at Citi Field in a 3-1 loss against the Mets on April 19.

Mets vs. Giants

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: NYM +1.5 (-190), SF -1.5 (+160)

Run total: Over 7.5 (+100), Under 7.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: SF -105, NYM +125

Moneyline pick: NYM +125

The Giants were one of the best home teams in baseball over the past couple of years, but they are only 11-11 at Oracle Park this year. Also, they are 7-14 against teams with winning records. With the Giants’ really short-handed lineup, and a dependable starter such as Bassitt ready to go, take the plus money here with the Metropolitans.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso OVER 0.5 RBI (+125)

The Polar Bear leads the NL with 40 RBIs in 44 games this season. With three RBIs last night, he has driven in 11 runs in his past six games, and he has homered off of Webb in the past.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.