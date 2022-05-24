Luis Robert placed on COVID-19 IL, White Sox recall Jake Burger

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the COVID-19 IL, per the team’s Twitter. They have recalled infielder Jake Burger from their AAA affiliate in a corresponding move. On Tuesday, the White Sox are set to open a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox have a 21-20 record and sit in second place in the AL Central. They trail the Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games and hope that Robert may not be sidelined for long. With the COVID-19 policies for the 2022 MLB season, it depends on what level of contact Robert had with COVID-19. If he is merely symptomatic but negative, or if he came into contact with someone who tested positive, he may not be sidelined for long. If Robert himself has tested positive for COVID-19, he could miss this series with the Red Sox and their next with the Chicago Cubs.

Robert is hitting .285 in 33 games played and leads the team in home runs with six. Burger has played in 21 games at the major league level this season. He is hitting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.