Brewers vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will available to watch on ESPN+. Aaron Ashby will throw for the Brewers with Yu Darvish on the hill for the Padres.

Milwaukee (27-16) will go for their fourth consecutive series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon. Ashby is going back and forth from starter to bullpen arm and will enter with a 3.49 ERA over nine appearances and three starts. The Brewers rank seventh in runs per game, though they will continue without two of their top hitters with Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames on the injured list.

San Diego (28-15) had a five-game winning streak snapped last night in a 4-1 loss to the Brewers. Darvish has a 3.91 ERA heading into his ninth start of 2022 and allowed 7 scoreless innings in a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres have an average offense compared to the rest of the league with Manny Machado leading the way with a .441 on-base percentage and .368 batting average.

Brewers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Padres -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Padres -135, Brewers +115

Moneyline pick: Padres -135

San Diego will have the pitching edge in this spot with Darvish on the hill with a decade of proven MLB success. With the Brewers' injuries, the lineups will be evenly matched, but we’ll side with the home team to win the final game of this series.

Player prop pick: Lorenzo Cain Under 0.5 hits (+125)

The Brewers centerfielder is going through a major slump in 2022, and this is an incredible value considering the payout you’d receive if he goes hitless against a strong starter like Darvish. Lorenzo Cain is hitting just .186 this season, and there’s a very good chance that number gets lower after Wednesday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.