Red Sox vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Left-hander Rich Hill will take the mound for Boston. The White Sox will counter with ace Lucas Giolito.

The Red Sox (20-22) are now on a six-game winning streak after busting out for a season-high 16 runs and 19 hits in Tuesday’s game. Trevor Story homered again — his sixth in the previous five games — while J.D. Martinez tallied four hits, and catcher Christian Vazquez drove in four runs on three hits. The 42-year-old Hill did not fare well in his most recent start — two innings, six hits, four runs versus Seattle — but he had given up only two earned runs through 19 innings immediately before that.

The White Sox (21-21) are back to .500 and are just 7-8 in their past 15 games. The lineup will have to forge on without star outfielder Luis Robert for some period of time after he was placed on the COVID injured list Tuesday. The White Sox offense has really struggled for most of this season, but Jose Abreu is 10-for-29 with two homers, seven RBIs and five walks in his past eight games. Giolito has 44 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA through 31.2 innings this year.

Red Sox vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Lucas Giolito

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: White Sox -1.5 (+125), Red Sox +1.5 (-145)

Run total: O 7.5 (-120), U 7.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -165, Red Sox +145

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +145

The Red Sox are obviously rolling a little bit right now. Although they face a tough challenge in Giolito tonight, the same could have been said yesterday when they faced Dylan Cease and they were all over him. The last time Boston faced Giolito, the right-hander had the shortest outing of his career (8 runs in 1-plus IP at Fenway Park last year). Take the hot team at plus money.

Player prop pick: J.D. Martinez over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Coming off of that four-hit showing, Martinez will now face a pitcher he has seen pretty well during his career; he is 5-for-10 with a homer against Giolito. Right now, it seems like any over on a Boston batter prop is worth some investment but especially so for a player who paces the American League in average (.366), is tied for the MLB lead in doubles (16) and has had success against the next starting pitcher.

