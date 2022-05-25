Orioles vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup will feature Orioles righty Tyler Wells versus Yankees prospect JP Sears.

The Orioles (16-26) came close to beating the Yankees for the third straight time Tuesday, but they couldn’t hang on to a late-inning lead. Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead three-run homer against his former team. Trey Mancini had a rare off night at the plate, going 0-for-5. In 17 prior games, Mancini had recorded a .369 average and a .453 on-base percentage. Wells has been a below-average pitcher this year (89 ERA+) and hasn’t gotten out of the fifth inning in each of his past two outings.

The Yankees (30-13 are the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season. Gleyber Torres homered twice last night before Jose Trevino’s 11th inning single gave the Yanks a walk-off win. New York will probably be without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who sustained a calf injury during Tuesday’s game and will have an MRI today. Sears, the Yankees’ No. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has registered a 0.83 ERA through 21.2 innings at Triple-A this year.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. JP Sears

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: BAL +1.5 (-140), NYY -1.5 (+120)

Run total: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: NYY -165, BAL +145

Moneyline pick: BAL +145

An unproven rookie on the mound for the Yankees. No Stanton. The Yankees start a big four-game series at Tampa Bay tomorrow. All reasons why you could definitely see the Yanks overlook this game against an Orioles squad that has shown no fear against the Bronx Bombers this season. So, why not?

Player prop pick: Gleyber Torres OVER 0.5 RBI (+145)

Shockingly, those two HRs yesterday were Torres’ first against Baltimore since 2019, when he did nothing but crush the Orioles. Gleyber’s power seems to have returned to somewhere close to previous levels (six homers, nine extra-base hits over the past month). This should be a high-scoring game, and with Torres likely to slot higher in a lineup sans Stanton, he should have more RBI opportunities.

