Cubs vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks with Luis Castillo on the mound for the Reds.

Chicago (18-24) will look for their fourth consecutive victory heading into the third game of this series. Hendricks has a 4.89 ERA heading into his 10th start of 2022, coming off an outing when he allowed 7 runs over 5 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs have an average offense in the major statistical batting categories, and Ian Happ leads the team with a .386 on-base percentage and .275 batting average.

Cincinnati (12-30) lost four of their last five games heading into Wednesday’s game with the worst record in baseball. Castillo is making just his fourth start of the season with a 4.60 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up 2 runs over 6 innings. The Reds have one of the worst offenses in the MLB, and Brandon Drury leads the team with with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Cubs vs. Reds

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Reds -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Reds -140, Cubs +120

Moneyline pick: Cubs +120

This game will come down to which Hendricks the Cubs will get on Wednesday. He has been wildly inconsistent through his first nine starts. He allowed more than 5 runs in three starts and gave up less than 3 runs in five of them. We have no idea what to expect, so let’s go with the side that will pay out more money with a winner and take Chicago.

Player prop pick: Luis Castillo Over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Reds starter has not thrown more than 5 strikeouts in a game this season over his first three starts, but he has been a high-strikeout thrower throughout his career. Castillo will face a Cubs lineup that strikes out the fifth most times per game and struck out a total of 23 times in the first two games of this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.