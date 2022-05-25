Athletics vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Paul Blackburn will take the mound for the Athletics with Robbie Ray starting for the Mariners.

Oakland (18-27) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory last night as they look for a series win. Blackburn has been excellent early on this season with a 1.91 ERA over his first eight starts in 2022, allowing less than 3 earned runs seven times. The Athletics have the worst on-base percentage in baseball led by Tony Kemp, who has a .311 OBP.

Seattle (18-26) lost five of their last six games heading into Wednesday afternoon. Ray has a 4.77 ERA heading into his 10th start in his first season with the Mariners. Seattle ranks in the middle of the pack offensively with Ty France leading the way with a .330 batting average and .399 on-base percentage.

A’s vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Paul Blackburn vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mariners -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Mariners -170, Athletics +150

Moneyline pick: Athletics +150

There is a lot to love about Oakland in this spot especially considering the payout you’ll get with an A’s victory. Blackburn has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB so far despite a slightly limited sample size, and Ray has not been very good this month, giving up 15 runs in four starts.

Player prop pick: Robbie Ray Over 7.5 strikeouts (-120)

Even though this has not been the greatest month for Ray, he is still putting up big strikeout numbers early on, throwing more than 7 strikeouts in three straight outings. If he can get through 6 innings, there is a lot to like about taking the over in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.