Dodgers vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Dodgers, the best team in the National League, will get the ball to Julio Urias. The Nationals will counter with Erick Fedde.

The Dodgers (29-13) racked up their ninth win in the past 10 games with an easy 9-4 victory over the Nationals on Tuesday. The red-hot Mookie Betts hit two more homers and has now gone yard seven times in his last 11 games. However, he is expected to get the day off Wednesday. Trea Turner also homered and is batting .349 during his 16-game hitting streak. Urias has been up and down this year, but he is coming off of five shutout frames with five strikeouts and no walks against the Phillies.

The Nationals (14-29) have lost four of their past five games. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, acquired from the Dodgers last year as part of the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner deal, is hitting .325 with an .851 OPS over his previous 11 games. Fedde has been decent this month with a 2.49 ERA through four starts, but with 30 baserunners during that span, he’s gotten a little lucky. His FIP this month is 4.54.

Dodgers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Erick Fedde

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: LAD -1.5 (-130), WSH +1.5 (+110)

Run total: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: LAD -210, WSH +175

Moneyline pick: LAD -210

This series is a total mismatch on paper, and nothing on the field has disproved that as the Dodgers have outscored the Nats 19-5 over the first two games. Even with Mookie likely sitting out, L.A. should romp again.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman OVER 0.5 runs (-145)

Freddie has faced Fedde 21 times and has reached base in 11 of those plate appearances for a .524 on-base percentage. Freeman has scored twice in each of the first two games in D.C. With his good head-to-head history here and with the strong lineup behind him, Freeman should cross the plate again today.

