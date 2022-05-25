Mets vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mets left-hander Thomas Szapucki and Giants right Jakob Junis will try their best to keep these offenses in check as the starting pitchers.

These teams engaged in what might end up being the game of the year on Tuesday. The Mets (29-16) battled back from an early 8-2 deficit, took an 11-8 lead with a seven-run eighth inning, watched the Giants tie things up in the bottom of the frame, took another lead in the top of the ninth and ultimately fell as San Francisco walked things off, 13-12. Francisco Lindor drove in six runs in the loss while Eduardo Escobar tallied four of the Mets’ 18 hits. Szapucki will be making his first MLB appearance of the season after posting a 2.86 ERA through seven starts at Triple-A.

The Giants (23-19) have Joc Pederson to thank mostly for Tuesday’s victory. The lefty-hitting outfielder went deep three times — including a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning — and drove in eight runs in the wild triumph. Shortstop Brandon Crawford smacked the walk-off single to ultimately win it. The Giants’ 13 runs tied a season high. Junis has a 2.70 ERA through five appearances (three starts) this season. He gave up four runs in six innings his last time out.

Mets vs. Giants

Pitchers: Thomas Szapucki vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: NYM +1.5 (-190), SF -1.5 (+160)

Run total: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: SF -125, NYM +105

Moneyline pick: NYM +105

Who knows what to expect today? This is a day game after an exhausting night game, and both bullpens are spent. Neither starting pitcher is a real difference-maker, so, when in doubt, go with the better team. The Mets are undoubtedly that. And one big game shouldn’t make us forget that the Giants’ entered Tuesday on a five-game losing streak and scored just 15 runs during that skid.

Player prop pick: Francisco Lindor OVER 0.5 RBI (+125)

Unfortunately, no Joc props are available. Szapucki is a left-hander, which may keep Joc on the bench to start. Following his six RBIs last night, Lindor has driven in at least one run in each of his past three games and four of his past five.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.