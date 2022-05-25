Tigers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on YouTube. Rony Garcia will be on the mound for the Tigers while the Twins will send out veteran starter Dylan Bundy.

After getting shut out on Tuesday, the Tigers (14-28) have lost five of their past six games, scoring a total of 11 runs in that time. However, at least it looks like top prospect Spencer Torkelson is finding his footing in the Majors. Although he is still batting just .190 for the season, Torkelson has hit .333 with four extra-base hits over his past nine games. Garcia will serve as the opener for the Tigers. He has turned in a 2.57 ERA over eight relief appearances this year, never going longer than 2.2 innings.

The Twins (27-16) have won six straight games and are 23-8 since April 21. That ties them with the Yankees for the best record in MLB during that span. Second baseman Luis Arraez recorded two hits during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory and has racked up multiple knocks in four consecutive games and five of his past six. Bundy got off to a nice start this season, but he allowed 15 earned runs through a two-start span recently. That came before he spent two weeks on the COVID injured list and then threw three scoreless innings in his most recent outing.

Tigers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Rony Garcia vs. Dylan Bundy

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: None

Twins local broadcast: None

Live stream: YouTube

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: DET +1.5 (-190), MIN -1.5 (+160)

Run total: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: MIN -195, DET +165

Moneyline pick: MIN -195

While you never really know what you’ll get out of Bundy, he shouldn’t have too much trouble navigating through a Tigers lineup that ranks last in the Majors in runs scored and OPS. Bet on the Twins to continue their winning ways.

Player prop pick: Dylan Bundy OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

As he continues to build up his stamina after a stint on the COVID IL, Bundy should be able to throw 75-80 pitches and/or five innings today. Considering that Bundy is striking out one batter per inning over his past five starts and that the Tigers rank in the top half of MLB in most strikeouts, the big right-hander may need only five innings to surpass this line.

