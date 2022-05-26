Cubs vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82 ERA) while Cincinnati will counter with Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49 ERA).

Chicago (18-25) had a three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night. Steele will make his ninth start of 2022 and is coming off an outing where he threw 5 scoreless innings on 1 hit and 2 walks with 9 strikeouts. The Cubs rank near the middle of the pack offensively in most of the major team batting categories. Ian Happ has been a strong hitter in this lineup, coming in with a .383 on-base percentage and .274 batting average.

Cincinnati (13-30) picked up a 4-3 victory in the third game of this series, though they still begin the day with the worst record in baseball. Greene has one blowup start where he allowed 8 runs over 2.2 innings that has thrown off his season-long numbers. The Reds have the fifth worst on-base percentage in baseball, but they have gotten strong numbers from catcher Tyler Stephenson, who has a .295 batting average in 2022.

Cubs vs. Reds

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: -1.5 Chicago

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cubs -115, Reds -105

Moneyline pick: Reds -105

Cincinnati is a slight underdog in this spot, but they have gotten great recent starts from Greene, so don’t let the high ERA fool you. He allowed just 4 runs over his last three starts, spanning 18.2 innings. Look for the Reds to even this four-game series.

Player prop pick: Alfonso Rivas Over 0.5 hits (-130)

The Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas has a .239 batting average heading into this matchup and is coming in with a four-game hitting streak. Oddsmakers think there is a little more than a 50% chance he is credited with a hit in this matchup, and I’ll side with that happening on Thursday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.