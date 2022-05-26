Phillies vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96) while the Braves will counter with Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA).

Philadelphia (20-24) lost the previous two games of this series as they go for a split Thursday night. Nola has been solid heading into his 10th start of 2022 despite coming in with a bad record on the mound. The Phillies have the fourth best batting average as a team this season, led by Bryce Harper, who has 7 hits over his previous two games.

Atlanta (21-23) will go for the series victory in this matchup as slight favorites. Wright has been excellent over eight starts to begin the 2022 season and allowed just 1 earned run over his last two starts, spanning 11.1 innings. The Braves have a similar offense to the Phillies where they do not do anything terrible but are not elite at anything as a team. Ronald Acuna Jr. has struggled with injuries so far this season and is expected to be out of the lineup again.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Philadelphia -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +100, Atlanta -120

Moneyline pick: Braves -120

Let’s go with the home team based on the pitching matchup on Thursday. Wright has been fantastic in 2022 outside of one start when he allowed 6 runs over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Aside from that game, he has been excellent and should continue that success here.

Player prop pick: Johan Camargo Over 0.5 hits (-130)

The Phillies shortstop will come in with a .260 batting average, and he’s been better against right-handed pitchers this year. He has at least 1 hit in his last six games where he had at least 3 at-bats, and that should continue.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.