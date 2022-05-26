Brewers vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Eric Lauer will throw for the Brewers with Adam Wainwright set to start for the Cardinals.

Milwaukee (28-16) won their fourth straight series with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on the road yesterday afternoon. Lauer has been fantastic for the Brewers this season, coming in with a 4-1 record and 2.16 ERA over seven starts. He threw 7 scoreless innings in his last time out against the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee ranks eighth in runs per game, but they’ve scored just 2.5 runs per game over their last four as they continue with Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe on the injured list.

St. Louis (24-19) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Wainwright has a 2.87 ERA over his first eight starts this season and has been excellent over the last three starts, allowing 3 runs over 20 innings. The Cardinals rank third in runs per game, and Paul Goldschmidt has been on fire at the plate with a 16-game winning streak, increasing his batting average to .344.

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -125, Brewers +105

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -125

In a game where runs could be tough to come because of how well both starts have thrown the ball this season, let’s side with the better offense especially as two of the top hitters in the Brewers lineup recover from injuries.

Player prop pick: Jace Peterson Under 0.5 hits (+105)

There is a lot of value in this number especially as you’re getting plus odds on Jace Peterson to go hitless in this matchup. He has a .200 batting average with just 1 hit since May 16th, spanning 15 at-bats. Now, he’s getting a matchup with a fantastic pitcher, making the under on his hit total a great bet.

