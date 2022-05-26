Red Sox vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Wacha will throw for the Red Sox with Dallas Keuchel on the hill for the White Sox.

Boston (20-23) had a six-game winning streak snapped yesterday as they look to rebound from a poor start to their season. Wacha will come in with a 3-0 record and an 1.76 ERA over six starts. He will make his second start since coming off the injured list. The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in baseball, led by JD Martinez, who has a .372 average with 9 multi-hit games over the last two weeks.

Chicago (22-21) won three of their last four games including a 3-1 win over the Red Sox last night thanks to a 3-run homer from Jake Burger. Keuchel has a 2-4 record with a 6.60 ERA in seven starts, coming off an outing where he gave up 6 runs over 4 innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. Offense has been a struggle for the White Sox where they rank 26th in runs per game, and they are led by Tim Anderson, who has a .355 batting average and .395 on-base percentage.

Red Sox vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Dallas Keuchel

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -110, White Sox -110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -110

Michael Wacha is off to a hot start in 2022, while Keuchel’s struggles from last year appear to be bleeding into this season. When you factor that in with how much better the Boston offense is in this matchup, you can get solid value in a matchup oddsmakers suggest could go either way.

Player prop pick: Tim Anderson Over 1.5 hits (+140)

I rarely will recommend betting a player to record a multi-hit game, but there is enough of a return here that it’s worth the risk. Anderson went hitless last night but went five consecutive games with at least 2 hits prior to then. Look for him to have another big day at the plate.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.