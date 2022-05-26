Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch White will throw for the Dodgers with the Diamondbacks starting with Humberto Castellanos on the mound.

Los Angeles (29-14) failed to complete the sweep over the Washington Nationals in a 1-0 loss yesterday, but the Dodgers will enter Thursday with the best record in the National League. White made six appearances this season with just 1 start and has a 6.17 ERA over 11.2 innings. Los Angeles has the best offense in baseball with a lineup filled with stars including Freddie Freeman, who leads the team with a .389 on-base percentage.

Arizona (23-22) won five of their last six games heading into this four-games series. Castellanos will make his 10th appearance of 2022 and eighth start, coming in with a 4.29 ERA. The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the league, and Daulton Varsho has the best batting average of Diamondbacks players who have more than 100 at-bats at .268.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Humberto Castellanos

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -170, Diamondbacks +150

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +150

Arizona is a pretty heavy underdog in this spot, but there is enough variance of possible outcomes that makes them worth the risk. White has not thrown more than 52 pitches in any game this season and is unlikely to go that deep, and Castellanos hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs this month. If he does that, he will put the Diamondbacks in a great position to snag a win.

Player prop pick: Humberto Castellanos Under 3.5 strikeouts (-145)

Castellanos made 31 MLB appearances over the last three years, and he has proven to not be a very high strikeout thrower. He will go up against a Dodgers lineup that averages the 12th fewest strikeouts per game, and Los Angeles should get enough contact against a pitcher who has not thrown more than 5.1 innings in a game this season.

