Rangers vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Martín Pérez gets the start on the mound for the Rangers, while Frankie Montas gets the nod for the Athletics.

The Texas Rangers haven’t had the best season, especially after the big offseason they had. Their pitching has had major struggles and that has kept them out of most of their losses. Kole Calhoun leads the team in average at .254. In his last seven games, Calhoun is 9-26 with three home runs and 4 runs batted in. Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Rangers in this one and he’s been great so far. Pérez currently has a 3-2 record with a 1.64 ERA in eight starts.

Throughout the offseason, the Athletics traded the majority of their big pieces, trying to rebuild their minor league system. This season, they have really struggled at the plate. Sheldon Neuse is leading the Athletics in average this season as he’s hitting .243 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in. On the mound, Frankie Montas has been decent a he’s 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA so far. There is a good chance he will be traded for some prospects this season.

Rangers vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. EST

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Rangers -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Oakland -115, Texas -105

Moneyline pick: Rangers (-105)

Martín Pérez has been the best pitcher for the Rangers so far this season. With him on the mound, the Rangers have a great chance at winning this one. Coming off a big win against the Angels, look for the Rangers to build off that and start turning their season around a bit.

Player prop pick: Kole Calhoun over 1.5 total bases (+170)

Kole Calhoun has shocked many fans with all his success lately. Look for that success to keep going tonight. In his career against Frankie Montas, Calhoun is 7-18 with two home runs. As well as he’s swinging the bat right now, it would be a mistake to not choose this prop.

