Giants vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Rodon will throw for the Giants, and the Reds starter is TBA.

San Francisco (24-19) followed a five-game losing streak with consecutive wins against the New York Mets earlier this week. Rodon will make his ninth start of the season and will come in with a 3.43 ERA in his first year with the Giants. San Francisco averages the second most runs per game, and Mike Yastrzemski will look for his 10th straight game with a hit as he comes in with a .409 on-base percentage.

Cincinnati (14-30) will go for their third victory in a row, coming off a 20-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs yesterday as they get closer to no longer having the worst record in baseball. The Reds rank 24th in batting average, and Tyler Stephenson has a .310 average and had 3 hits in yesterday’s victory.

Giants vs. Reds

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. TBD

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: San Francisco -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: San Francisco -220, Cincinnati +180

Moneyline pick: San Francisco -220

The Reds are coming off their highest-scoring game in over two decades, but they are still Cincinnati. The Giants are sending Carlos Rodon to the mound who has been one of their best pitchers. The Reds have certainly improved on their 3-20 start going 11-10 since, but San Francisco is more primed for a win here, even on the road.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.