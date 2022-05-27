Rockies vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Austin Gomber will throw for the Rockies with Aaron Sanchez on the mound for the Nationals.

Colorado (20-24) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak as they go into Friday night losing four of their last five games. Gomber made eight starts to this point of the season and has a 4.11 ERA and allowed 2 runs on 7 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work in a win over the Nationals earlier this month. The Rockies have the highest batting average in the league, and CJ Cron is having another big season with 12 homers, 34 RBIs and a .308 batting average.

Washington (16-30) will go for their third consecutive victory on Friday night after winning Game 1 of this series 7-3 last night. Sanchez made six starts in his first season with the Nationals and has a 7.16 ERA and gave up 7 runs (6 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts over 4.1 innings against the Rockies. Washington has the sixth best batting average, but that is not turning into runs as they rank 23rd run runs per game. Yadiel Hernandez leads the team with a .309 batting average.

Rockies vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Aaron Sanchez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Rockies -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Nationals -115, Rockies -105

Moneyline pick: Rockies -105

Colorado does not have the luxury of playing at a higher elevation in this matchup, but they have the better offense and should win this one as the slightest of underdogs. The Rockies had a ton of success against Sanchez earlier this season, and I’m more confident in their lineup than the Nationals on Friday night.

Player prop pick: Austin Gomber Under 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

Austin Gomber is not striking out batters at a very high rate this season, and he will go up against a Nationals lineup that strikes out the fewest number of times per game in 2022. Gomber threw fewer than 4 strikeouts in his last three starts, and I expect that streak to continue.

