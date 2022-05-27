Orioles vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Baltimore will send Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA) to the mound as Boston counters with Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA).

The Orioles (18-27) begin a five-game divisional series against Boston on Friday. They are 2-3 over their last five games and remain in last place in the AL East. The hype from the debut of catching prospect Adley Rustchman was short-lived as the Orioles continued their losing ways. This is going to be a tough series for them, but they are 2-1 against Boston so far this season.

The Red Sox (21-23) have won seven of their last eight games. They responded to a loss on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox with a big 16-7 victory on Thursday to win the series. Whitlock is a relief pitcher but is used to making these short three-inning starts. He hasn’t faced Baltimore yet this season, but he got rocked in his last outing. Whitlock pitched only three innings and gave up 10 hits and five earned runs.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Garrett Whitlock

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Baltimore +150, Boston -170

To watch Friday’s Orioles-Red Sox matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.