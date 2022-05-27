Phillies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Philadelphia will send Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA) to the mound while New York will start Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA).

The Phillies (21-24) are 3-2 over their last five games and are coming off a win against the Atlanta Braves. They are sitting in second place in the NL East despite not playing up to their potential. So far this season, they are 3-6 against New York. Eflin will be making his eighth start of the season and his second against the Mets. In the first, he pitched only 4.1 innings and gave up eight hits and five earned runs while taking the loss.

The Mets (29-17) are 3-2 over their last five games but have lost two in a row. They scored 28 runs in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants but took two losses. While their lineup exploded, their pitching staff couldn’t keep them in the games. They will look to build some momentum as they start a six-game homestand against divisional opponents. Carrasco will be making his ninth start of the season and his first against the Phillies. In his last outing, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits and one earned run while earning his fourth win of the season.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +135, New York -155

Moneyline pick: New York -155

Carrasco has been one of the best pitchers for the Mets this season with a 4-1 record and 3.50 ERA. Philly hasn’t been playing up to their potential and is struggling with injuries. New York is the healthier team and has the better chance of coming away with an important win in the series opener.

Player prop pick: Carlos Carrasco over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

Carrasco hasn’t faced the Phillies yet this season but has been solid so far. Of the eight games that he has pitched, he has at least five strikeouts in five of them. He is coming off a game where he only had four, but the Philadelphia lineup has high swing-and-miss potential.

